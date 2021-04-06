Budweiser Clydesdales will return to Busch Stadium for home opener

ST. LOUIS – The pandemic caused the Budweiser Clydesdales to be sidelined on opening day, but Thursday they will trot the warning track once again.
The Anheuser Busch team released a video Monday making the announcement.
The announcement video said, “it’s been awhile since our last appearance but it’s baseball season, which means one thing, the Budweiser Clydesdales are back.”
The Cardinals home opener is on Thursday, April 8 at 3:15 p.m.
The promotional video asked fans to use #eyesontheclydes on social media.