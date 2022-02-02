Budweiser features a Clydesdale in its 2022 Super Bowl commercial

ST. LOUIS – Budweiser’s 2022 Super Bowl commercial, “A Clydesdale’s Journey,” has debuted.

The minute commercial follows a Budweiser Clydesdale’s recovery journey after it was injured trying to jump a fence. Budweiser said this symbolizes “the resiliency that the people of America continue to show through difficult times.”

Two people are seen caring for the Clydesdale’s injured leg throughout the commercial. A dog is also close by the entire time.

At the end of the commercial, the Clydesdale is seen running full speed once again. The words, “In the home of the brave, down never means out,” are visible over the video of the Clydesdale running.

The commercial was directed by Academy Award-winner Chloé Zhao. She is known for “Nomadland” and “The Eternals.”