Budweiser launches Bud Can Turkey stand, leftover container for Thanksgiving holiday

ST. LOUIS – Budweiser announced they have two new products for customers to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, a Bud Can Turkey stand and King of Leftovers containers.

The company’s Bud Can Turkey can is Budweisers way of getting their beer flavor in customers’ Thanksgiving turkeys.

The limited-edition can is 25oz and comes with detailed cooking instructions for $26.

To store Thanksgiving leftovers, the company is launching the King of Leftovers containers that is also made to specifically hold a Budweiser beer.

The $20 leftover container comes with a lock to keep others out and is free with the purchase of a case of Budweiser.

The products can be found at ShopBeerGear.com.

If customers buy both products, they can get the leftover containers for half off using the code “THANKFUL.”

