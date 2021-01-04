Budweiser launches ‘Team Zero’ to help with a dry-January

Darius Slayton, wide receiver for the NY Giants and Kevin Kisner, American golf pro in the U.S., supported by Budweiser Zero co-founder Dwyane Wade. Jordan Henderson, England National Football team; Paul Bissonnette, former professional Canadian ice hockey player and Georges St-Pierre, Canadian UFC champion round out the global Team Zero.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Budweiser is launching a new campaign to promote a dry January. Many people make New Year’s resolutions to drink less or take an annual month away from alcohol. The brewery is helping to make that happen with “Team Zero.”

Anheuser Busch is selling a new alcohol-free beer called Budweiser Zero. They are gathering a group of coaches and athletes to help people to stay motivated for a dry month. Their goal helps people enjoy the taste of beer while staying committed to saying no to alcohol.

People who sign up for “Team Zero” will get motivational emails, discounts, and rebates to purchase Budweiser Zero throughout January. A sweepstakes winner will receive two tickets to the 2021 World Series Game.

Sign up here: JoinTeamZero.com