Budweiser’s St. Louis Metro Boxing Showdown postponed indefinitely

ST. LOUIS – Budweiser’s St. Louis Metro Boxing Showdown scheduled for November 25 has been postponed.

This year’s event was scheduled to be broadcast live on FOX-2. The decision to postpone the event was made by the organization after much thought and deliberation.

The organization plans to reschedule the event at a later date in 20-21.

