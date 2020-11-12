ST. LOUIS – Budweiser’s St. Louis Metro Boxing Showdown scheduled for November 25 has been postponed.
This year’s event was scheduled to be broadcast live on FOX-2. The decision to postpone the event was made by the organization after much thought and deliberation.
The organization plans to reschedule the event at a later date in 20-21.
Latest headlines:
- Illinois teachers union poll finds 30 percent of members want to leave profession
- Money Saver: Starbucks happy hour
- Tim’s Travels: It’s fans-giving at the Cardinals Team Store
- Budweiser’s St. Louis Metro Boxing Showdown postponed indefinitely
- Hospitals see shortage of beds, elective procedures may be canceled