Budweiser’s Super Bowl commercial clues include cute animals

ST. LOUIS – The Super Bowl is a time for big companies to spend big bucks on commercials!

Budweiser has released two teasers ahead of their Super Bowl commercial. One includes a yellow dog and the other includes a galloping Clydesdale horse.

This year’s Budweiser commercial is sure to be good considering the brewery did not have a commercial during the 2021 Super Bowl.

The company’s 2020 Super Bowl commercial talked about what being a “typical American” means. Below is the script from that commercial.

“They call us typical Americans, maybe because we live typical American lives. Like this typical American, showing off his strength. So typical. Look at him, touching other people’s things. Always so competitive. Typical Americans, showing up uninvited. Removing their clothes in public. Yelling and being loud. Just look at them. Thinking they can save the world. Typical Americans, always celebrating with their typical American beer. So, next time someone labels you typical, show them what typical can do.”