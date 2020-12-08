Building fire sends flames shooting into sky in New Florence, Mo.

NEW FLORENCE, Mo.- Firefighters from several departments are working on a fire in New Florence, which is in Montgomery County.

The New Florence Fire Department says the fire is at Pierson and Sons Truck Sales on Booneslick Rd.

There are 10 fire departments responding to the scene as well as a Hazmat unit.

Fire officials are advising people to stay away form the scene and let the crews do their jobs.

