Bundle up and check out the Pleiades star cluster Friday evening

ST. LOUIS – Mostly clear skies Friday evening promise a show in the night sky. The Pleiades open star cluster, also known as the Seven Sisters and Messier 45, will be high in the southeastern sky. The rest of its home constellation Taurus sits below the cluster.

Don’t forget to bundle up. Evening temperatures will be near 20.

Only six of the sister stars are usually seen by the naked eye. Under magnification, hundreds of stars appear.

Did you know that in Japan, the star cluster is known as Subaru, and forms the logo of the car maker.

In the early evening, you can also watch Jupiter set in the western sky.