Burger King debuting Ch’King chicken sandwich nationwide: ‘Our greatest yet’

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) – At long last, the Burger King will finally bestow the Ch’King to his entire kingdom.

Beginning on June 3, Burger King’s newest chicken sandwich — the hand-breaded Ch’King — will be available at restaurants nationwide. The fast-food restaurant chain had previously tested the sandwich in select markets beginning last year, albeit without the “Ch’King” moniker.

“Our guests said it best, our hand-breaded Ch’King sandwich is our greatest yet,” said Ellie Doty, chief marketing officer of Burger King North America, in a press release issued Wednesday. “We said we would create a delicious hand-breaded chicken sandwich that was worth the wait, we just didn’t anticipate that it would turn out quite this good.”

Burger King’s new Ch’King sandwich features a hand-breaded chicken filet with pickles and a “savory signature sauce” on a toasted potato bun. Customers can also order a spicier version — the Spicy Ch’King — which is made with a “tastebud-tingling spicy glaze,” according to the press release. Both varieties can be ordered as a “Deluxe” item, with lettuce and tomato, but no pickles.

Burger King is also heavily touting the chicken filet’s hand-breading, likening it to their allegedly superior process of flame-grilling a Whopper burger patty. In fact, guests who order a Ch’King between June 3 and June 20 (via BK.com or via the BK app) will be provided with a free Whopper, so they can decide for themselves which is better. (Additional details here.)

Burger King originally began testing its new chicken sandwich as early as Sept. 2020, before expanding the offerings to select markets across the country. At the time, the sandwich was known merely as a “hand-breaded chicken sandwich.” The company later dubbed it the “Ch’King” ahead of its nationwide launch.

“And OK, sure, we could have just named it a chicken sandwich, but that’s just not how we do things at BK,” the press release briefly explained, citing the Whopper as an example of its branding strategy.

In releasing their new sandwich nationwide, Burger King becomes one of the latest fast-food chains to debut a crispy chicken offering in the wake of Popeyes debuting its tremendously popular Chicken Sandwich in 2019. Since then, competitors including McDonald’s, KFC, Wendy’s and Shake Shack, among others, have debuted similar offerings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News