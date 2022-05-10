ST. LOUIS – Two cash registers are missing and several windows are damaged after a burglar broke into Ted Drewes overnight.

Police say it happened sometime between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning at the Ted Drewes in the 6000 block of Chippewa Avenue. Officers responded to a burglary alarm around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived, they noticed a broken window in the front of the store. Investigators also learned two cash registers are missing. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation but has not yet released any suspect information.

This is a developing story. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.