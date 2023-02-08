ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City Police officers thought they were responding to a burglary call in north St. Louis overnight, but the case turned into a murder investigation once officers arrived at the scene and found a dead body.

There are still many unanswered questions about this incident, as the scene was on Maffitt Avenue in the Kingsway West neighborhood of north St. Louis.

Authorities said officers responded to a call there just before 1:00 a.m. for a burglary, but officials told FOX 2 when officers arrived, they found a woman dead inside the home. That’s when the focus of the call changed from a burglary to a shooting.

The case is now being handled as a murder, with homicide detectives being called in.

So far, police haven’t released many details at all about the victim. Investigators also haven’t revealed what they think might have taken place. Whether it may have been a break-in or home invasion that turned deadly, or something different.

Homicide detectives were at the scene for some time, as were city police evidence technicians. At this point, investigators told FOX 2 there are no suspects. You are urged to all the city police at 314-231-1212 or 911 if you have any information.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.