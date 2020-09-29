Burglary suspect arrested after being shot by Rolla officer

ROLLA, Mo. (AP) — A 53-year-old Doniphan man is facing charges after he was shot by a Rolla police officer during a chase.

Rolla police say in a news release that William Gregory Sparks was shot Monday in a pursuit that began after a burglary was reported at the Three Squirrels Winery in St. James.

The suspect’s vehicle was seen in Rolla and a pursuit ensued until the vehicle crashed and the suspect fled on foot.

Police say during the foot chase, Sparks pointed a gun at officers and later turned toward them in a threatening manner, prompting a Rolla officer to shoot him. Sparks was hospitalized in stable condition.