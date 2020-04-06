School district suspends food distribution following deaths of 2 bus drivers

HAZELWOOD, MO – Sunday the Ferguson-Florissant School District posted on its website that a bus driver who had been supporting food distribution at McCluer North High School had tested for the COVID-19 virus died.

Another bus driver who had passed away recently after a prolonged illness had symptoms of the coronavirus.

The district was also notified that a staff member of McCluer High School tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday night. According to the district they are not aware of any other employees having sympthoms while working,

The district says none of the employees had worked since spring break, which has been more than 14 days since their last day of work.

However, because of these recent cases, the district is suspending food distribution for the week of April 6th through the 10th. The district says they will be seeking alternatives for food distribution and will provide more information once a plan is in place.