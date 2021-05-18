Busch Beer supports America’s farmers another year with limited-edition Corn Cans

ST. LOUIS – Busch Beer is celebrating America’s farmers for another year by bringing back Corn Cans for a limited time.
The Corn Cans are part of a campaign to raise awareness and money for farmers and people across the country.
If you have the perfect spot (barn or shed) for a Busch Advertisement, Busch is asking you to share that location. If selected, they will pay you $5,000 to display a customized #ForTheFarmers ad on your structure.
For more information and to submit your location for a chance to win, visit busch.com/barns.