ST. LOUIS– Busch Stadium is hosting a hiring event to hire positions with the club’s concessionaire, Delaware North Sportservice.

The hiring event is Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 2pm-6pm.

There is free parking in Lot C which is located across from Gate 2 off 8th street.

There is also a $250 sign-on bonus available for new employees hired on Aug. 10. There will also be complimentary food and door prizes.

You can learn more at cardinals.com/jobs.