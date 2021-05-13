Busch Stadium is hiring, job fair today

ST. LOUIS – Busch Stadium is hosting a job fair today. Delaware North Sportservice has been responsible for concessions for more than 50 years and is looking to fill food service positions at the ballpark.
Today’s hiring event runs from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the stadium. Applicants will enter at Gate 3.
Free parking is available in Lot C across from Gate 2 near home plate.
Complimentary ballpark food and refreshments will be provided to each interviewee. There will also be door prizes and giveaways.
For more information, go to cardinals.com/jobs.