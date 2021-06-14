Busch Stadium returns to full capacity tonight as Cardinals face Marlins

ST. LOUIS – For the first time since the 2019 National League Championship Series, Busch Stadium will operate at full capacity Monday night for a Cardinals home game.

Returning to full capacity is certainly a significant step forward for the Cardinals in dealing with COVID-19. The move comes at an important time for the Redbirds. The team has been struggling as of late and could certainly use a boost from a stadium full of fans.

The 2021 season has had limited seating capacity all season long at Busch Stadium due to COVID restrictions.

The team started the season with six feet between seating pods, meaning just under 14,000 tickets were sold per game. Then the team moved to three feet between seating pods. That increased capacity to closer to 30,000 tickets sold per game. Finally Monday night, Busch Stadium returns to full capacity for fans to see the Redbirds take on the Miami Marlins. Full capacity at the stadium is just over 45,000 fans.

The Cardinals announced last month that fully vaccinated fans attending games at Busch Stadium are no longer required to wear masks inside the ballpark. Fans who are not yet fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks at all times inside the stadium including in the seating areas unless they are actively eating or drinking.

Other COVID safety protocols still in effect include mobile-only ticketing, cashless transactions, and no bags allowed in the stadium.

The Cardinals intend to remain at full capacity for the remainder of the 2021 season.