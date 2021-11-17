Bush, Hawley weigh in on Spire pipeline and impact shutdown could have on customers

FILE – This Sept. 18, 2021, file photo shows the East Front of the U.S, Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

ST. LOUIS–Federal energy regulators are scheduled to discuss issues related to Spire’s St. Louis pipeline tomorrow in Washington, as the clock ticks on an emergency certificate the company is using to keep the pipeline open until December 13.

Wednesday, U.S. Congresswoman Cori Bush called on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to also address Spire’s communication with customers earlier this month, when it warned of the potential for “natural gas disruptions–and outages–this winter if the pipeline is not kept in service.”

Spire says it has “been focused on keeping customers and other stakeholders up to date on the facts about the critical importance of Spire STL pipeline to delivering reliable, affordable energy to the St. Louis region and how Spire is advocating on their behalf.”

The company blames the Environmental Defense Fund for bringing action in court that led to Spire’s inability to keep operating the pipeline past December 13, leading to at least the potential for service disrputions.

In a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Wednesday, Bush said she was concerned Spire may be “weaponizing the fears of our community members”, and that the “people of St. Louis must be protected from interruptions in service.”

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley said he was also monitoring the situation.

“What I don’t want to see is a situation were they can’t heat their homes. That’s the circumstance that has to be avoided and has to be provided for so that’s what I’m focused on,” he said. “I’m watching this closely and I want to make sure that we do not end up in a situation like we saw in the state of Texas,”

Texas was crippled by a a winter storm in February that left the state’s natural gas infrastructure unable to handle the demand. More than four million customers were without power in subfreezing weather.