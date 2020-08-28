Business building collapses in north St. Louis; 3rd this week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Another building has collapsed in the city of St. Louis. The second floor of a commercial building in the 5900 block of Dr. Martin L. King Drive fell into the first floor this morning.

The St. Louis Fire Department reports that the business, which appears to be Dorothy’s TV and Appliance, was open and occupied. Firefighters got the call to go to the location at around 10:15 am.

A search dog was used to conduct a search of the building. All of the people in the building have been accounted for and are outside the building. There may have been three employees and customers in the building. There are no injuries reported.

A building inspector told the St. Louis Fire Department that a structural beam was reported as an issue last week.

“It is amazing that no one was injured,” said Captain Garon Mosby.

Firefighters are asking anyone who sees a failing structure to contact the city of St. Louis Building Division at: (314) 622-3313.

A building on the Lemp Brewery property collapsed over the weekend. On Wednesday, a building in the 4300 block of Cook collapsed. That building used to be the Gospel Lighthouse Church of God.

