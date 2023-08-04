The ruble dropped against the United States dollar in trading Friday in Moscow to its lowest level since the first month of the war in Ukraine.

The decline to 96 rubles against the dollar continued the Russian currency’s consistent fall since the beginning of the year, when it traded at around 65 — a drop of about 30%.

Friday’s value was the lowest point since March 28, 2022, state news agency Tass reported.

After Russia sent troops into Ukraine in late February 2022, the ruble plunged to as low as about 120 against the dollar, but recovered quickly as the Russian Central Bank undertook support measures.