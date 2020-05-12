Businesses and customers happy stores have reopened in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, MO – It’s been a week since St. Charles re-opened for business. Stores and restaurants were hit hard after closing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

County Executive Steve Ehlamann estimated about half of all businesses are open again. He says that’s good, he believes other establishments want to ensure they have distancing and sanitation guidelines in place before they invite customers back inside.

“They’re going to open when they feel confident that they can make their customers that they feel safe,” said Steve Ehlamann.

He said the general public is welcome to attend council meetings again. They’re now using a big auditorium at St. Peters justice center that holds more citizens.

We were at Pieology a week ago when they restored dine-in service. The general manager said their first seven days surprised her.

“The first week is much better than I anticipated,” said Lisa Jetmore.

Down on historic Main Street shoppers were everywhere. One said I think it’s good, get the economy rolling again. His wife said, “Very happy you can go into stores now.”

Amy Senter owns Jake’s On Main. During the closure, she offered curbside sales doing ten times the work for one fourth the income. After being open again for one-week sales were climbing back towards normal. She limits the number of people inside the store and requires them to wear a mask.

“We had some people that did not want to wear the mask we politely turned them away and asked them to come back another time because we had a lot of customers in the store that were appreciative,” said Amy Senter, owner Jake’s on Main.

The big department stores are returning, Macy’s at Mid-Rivers Mall re-opened its doors Monday morning.