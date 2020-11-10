Businesses are offering veterans, current military and their spouses freebies for Veterans Day

ST. LOUIS – Veterans Day is Wednesday and businesses are offering freebies for those who’ve served.
Veterans, current military and their spouses can grab a free tall hot coffee at Starbucks.
They can also get a free small breakfast combo with a valid military ID between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at Wendy’s.
Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a free order of ten boneless wings and fries.
Target is offering a 10 percent discount and you can verify your eligibility on their website if you choose to make a purchase online.
Other stores offering deals include Dunkin’ Donuts, Outback Steakhouse, Applebee’s and 7-Eleven.
