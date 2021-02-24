Businesses prepare as warmer weather brings out more people

ST. LOUIS – The wait is over and warm weather is gracing our presence.

“It’s what we wait for all year,” Aaron Teitelbaum, owner of Herbie’s restaurant, said. “I mean it doesn’t matter whether it’s a covid year or not when the nice weather hits were just it’s just the most lively fun time for us.” 

The weather warming brings a lively time for patios and planting.

“The timing is right,” Steve Roesch, tree and shrub manager, and buyer at Garden Heights Nursery said. “The ground is starting to warm up a bit. We’ll be all systems a go in the next few days.”  

Both Herbie’s and Garden Heights Nursery is preparing for their busy, growing season.  

For the restaurant, two tents that kept customers warm during the cold season still stands. If they come down, is weather dependent.  

“This tent behind me will come down as soon as the weather starts to break just because we want the airflow,” Teitelbaum said. “We want to make sure we give the guests what they want, so we will listen to them. As they tell us they would rather be out in the sun we will take it down.”  

At the nursery, changes are underway. Pansies, leafy greens, and cool season vegtables arriving within days.  

“I’ve already been out in the yard,” Meg Godfrey a gardener and customer said. “I spent yesterday cleaning up the asparagus bed. I was actually hoping to jump the gun and buy some lettuce flats today.” 

The threat for frost is still likely, so some annuals are a no-go.

“Stick with things that are fine with the cooler weather,” Roesch said. “Like you said, a threat of a frost for Geranium or Zinnia, or a handful of other summer annuals, that is bad news.” 

Even for those early, cool season plants, there’s a threat. Gardeners like Meg Godfrey are prepared.

“I should, but I have uh blankets. Grow blankets that I can set over everything,” Godfrey said.  

The average final frost in St. Louis is through the first 10 days of April. 

