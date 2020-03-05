Businessman John Rallo to be sentenced in Stenger pay-to-play scandal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - St. Louis County businessman John Rallo is set to be sentenced March 5 for his role in Steve Stenger’s pay-to-play scandal.

Rallo pleaded guilty to the three honest services fraud charges against him. He admitted to donating tens of thousands of dollars to Stenger who promised to award him county business or contracts in return. Rallo also held fundraisers and recruited donors for Stenger.

Rallo could face 21 to 27 months in prison.

Other players in the scandal have already been handed their punishments. Bill Miller, Stenger’s former Chief of Staff was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Sheila Sweeney, the former Chief Executive of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership got probation and a $20,000 fine.

Stenger is currently serving his 46-month sentence in a South Dakota prison. He could be released in December of 2021 after serving 27 months.