Butterfly House pausing general admission for the rest of December

ST. LOUIS – The Butterfly House is pressing pause on general admission for the rest of December.

In an effort to “support St. Louis County’s extension of the “Safer at Home” order” the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House is halting general admission beginning Wednesday.

The Butterfly House said private tours will still be available through the end of December.

The attraction will be closed for the entire month of January for “annual maintenance as they break ground on the new entomology lab expansion.”

They will reopen on February 1 for Morpho Mardi Gras when thousands of blue morpho butterflies from Costa Rica take flight in the Tropical Conservatory.