Byrnes Mill car crash kills two adults and a baby Tuesday night

BYRNES MILL, Mo. – A baby and two adults were killed in a crash Tuesday night in Byrnes Mill, Missouri.
Police said a vehicle hit the back of the three victims’ vehicle at about 10:45 p.m. while heading eastbound on Highway 30 near Kennerly Park Road.
Both vehicles veered off to the right of the road and hit multiple trees. 30-year-old Cordell Williams, 25-year-old Lacey Newton and the baby were all pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details are available at this time. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.