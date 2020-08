WEST ALTON, Ill. – A cabbie had his car stolen early Wednesday morning in East Alton.

Police say around 1:00 a.m. the cab driver stopped to grab a cup of coffee at the Circle K on West St. Louis Avenue. While he was inside someone jumped in his cab and drove off.

The cabbie attempted to chase his stolen car on foot but the thief hit the gas and was gone.

Breaking Overnight— Taxicab stolen overnight in East Alton this witness tell us what she saw. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/ugO3gLFX3H — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) August 12, 2020