Cahokia Heights man charged with weekend double murder

ST. LOUIS (KTIV)–Authorities in the Metro East have charged a Cahokia Heights, Ill. man with two counts of first-degree murder after they say he shot and killed two people Sunday.

Police were called to 2722 Calvin Blvd in Cahokia Heights Sunday morning around 8 a.m. and found two people dead with gunshot wounds in what authorities right now have only described as a domestic situation.

Simeon Moore, 32, who lived at the address, was taken into custody at the scene. He’s being held on a $2 million bond at the St. Clair County Jail.

The victims were identified as 76-year-old Esther Cummings and 48-year-old Ronnie Cummings.