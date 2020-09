A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A Cahokia, Illinois man has been charged with first-degree murder in St. Clair County.

The Illinois State Police said Darron L. Chairs Jr., 30, shot and killed Domonick White at the Samuel Gompers Housing complex in East Saint Louis on August 3, 2019.

Chairs Jr. is being held in the Saint Clair County Jail on $1 million bond.