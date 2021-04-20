Cahokia man to serve one year in prison for stealing 6 identities

CAHOKIA, Ill. – A Cahokia man who stole six different peoples identities from 2014 to 2017 has been sentenced to serve 12 months and one day in federal prison.

Isaac Sanders, 40, will serve the sentence for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and aggravated identity theft. He pleaded guilty to the charges in December 2020.

Sanders was also ordered to pay a $1,000 find and full restitution in the amount of $5,213.83. he will also have to adhere to a three-year term of supervised release.

Tamecia Buckley was Sanders’ co-conspirator, the Department of Justice said, and together they used the stolen identities and social security numbers to open utility accounts at Sanders’ properties. The victims didn’t live at these locations. The bills also went to Sanders’ address, causing the victims to not have any idea about the financial damage. When the bills were not paid and service was shut off, Sanders would pay Buckley to “open a new account using a different stolen identity.”

Sanders called a utility company once pretending to be the son of a victim and claimed the victim was in the hospital, according to the Department of Justice.

Buckley was prosecuted separately and received a 75-month prison sentence.

The United States Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation.

