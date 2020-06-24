Cahokia police looking for missing man

CAHOKIA, Ill. – Cahokia Police Department is asking for help finding Brandon Carson. The police say Carson’s family says the man was last seen on the evening of June 19, walking near the Cahokia High School.

Brandon Carson

He was wearing a white T-shirt and black pants with a military logo on the leg. He also has two names tattooed on his right forearm.

Carson’s family says this is very unlike him to stay away from this home and children. The family also says he had no issues with mental health or drug dependency.

Anyone with information please contact the Cahokia Police Department at 618-337-9505 or Crime Stoppers.