Call for volunteers with medical skills to help with vaccination events

ST. LOUIS– There is a call for volunteers to help with the mass vaccination events planned around the metro area in the coming weeks. Dr. Alex Garza, the incident commander with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said there is a need for clinicians and those with medical experience.

Dr. Garza explained during his afternoon briefing that the health care systems are noticing that as the supply of the vaccine increases there are more slots to fill. He says that is creating a greater need for people to administer the vaccine.

He said it is a good sign that we are moving through the population of eligible people faster, but as events expand so does the need for help.

Local health departments are gearing up for several mass vaccination events in the next few weeks. Dr. Garza said these large events put a burden on the departments and they need more staff to help.

If you are a clinician and have free time Dr. Garza says you should consider volunteering.

He also said the faster we can get people vaccinated, the faster we can reach heard immunity. He said at the rate the vaccination process is moving now, it could be as soon as the first full week of July.

St. Louis- Email– health@st.louis-mo.gov.

St. Charles County– www.sccmo.org/MRC

Gateway Volunteer Network– https://www.facebook.com/gatewayvolunteernetwork