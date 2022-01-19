Calling all want-to-be Muny stars: theatre now accepting virtual auditions

ST. LOUIS – The Muny is plugging ahead for its 2022 season, but due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns, all auditions will all be handled virtually.

All adult and Muny kid auditions are now open for video submissions. For those unfamiliar with submitting a video audition, the outdoor theatre is offering tutorial videos, clearly written instructions, and prompt responses to emailed questions to casting@muny.org.

The Muny Kids and Youth Chorus is seeking talented young performers age 8 through Grade 8. For details on how to submit an audition, click here.

Video submissions for Equity Chorus Dancer (Open Call), Equity Chorus Singer, and all adult St. Louis resident auditions are being accepted. The deadline to submit is Tuesday, February 1. Auditionees for these particular calls must be 18+.

Muny Teen auditions go live Monday, January 24.

Applications for the Muny/Webster Intensive are also open. The three-week program invites twelve rising junior and senior high school students from across the nation to participate in an immersive theatrical experience. It is open to non-St. Louis area youth performers only. To learn more, click here.

FOX 2’s Angela Hutti spoke with Michael Baxter, Artistic Associate with The Muny, about the virtual audition process.