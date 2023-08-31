ST. LOUIS — A campaign to prevent drunk driving through ride-sharing apps is expanding to college campuses nationwide before football season. Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and Uber launched the Decide to Ride campaign in 2021. Nearly 12,000 people have used Uber ride-share discount codes to get home safely.

“Football season is a time for fans to come together. To ensure a future with more cheers for all, it’s imperative that we help college football fans get home safely. That’s who we are, and that’s what this coalition is all about,” states Anheuser-Busch Chief External Affairs Officer Cesar Vargas.

“Please remember that it’s against the law to drink under the age of 21 and if you do choose to consume alcohol, leave the keys at home and make a plan for a safe ride before the first drink – designate a non-drinking driver, use ride-share or public transportation.” states Tess Rowland, MADD National President.

Research from the three sponsors says that people are 40 percent more likely to avoid drunk driving by using a ride-sharing app, if they have heard of the campaign. There are 22 pro-sports teams, concert venues, and festivals using the Decide to Ride campaign to make sure people drink responsibly.