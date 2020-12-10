Can dogs transmit COVID-19? The risk appears to be low

Can dogs transmit coronavirus? A lot of people are still asking this question. The US Centers for Disease Control said last week that there is no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading the virus to people. But, they say that more studies need to be done to determine how the virus affects dogs, cats, and other animals.

There are reports of pets like dogs and cats that have been infected with the virus. But the chances of them spreading the disease appears to be low. The CDC says that you should treat pets like people. They say that you should not interact with people from pets from outside your home.

The CDC recommends that people do not let cats wander outside and dogs should be walked on a leash. They should stay socially distanced, just like people. But, you should not make your pet wear a mask.

What should you do with a pet if you test positive for COVID-19? The CDC recommends having someone else take care of them while you are in quarantine. You should avoid personal contact like petting, snuggling, sharing food, or a bed. If you must be near your pet then wear a mask and wash your hands before and after interactions.

There is still a lot to learn about COVID-19. The CDC reports that people with COVID-19 should avoid contact with animals, including pets, livestock, and wildlife.

The virus has been reported in mink on farms, including the United States. More than a quarter million Danes went into lockdown in November. A mutated variation of the coronavirus infected minks being farmed for their fur, leading to an order to kill millions of the animals.