‘Can we make some sense out of this’- Chief Hayden gets emotional talking about shooting of officers during unrest

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden became emotional last night while addressing the unrest in the city and the shooting of four of the department’s officers.

“Mister Floyd’s death is tragic, but can we make something out of something, that these kids come down here and just start like crazy, jumping up and down like they are enthused by the jumping, high-fiving each other, flourishing pistols,” said Hayden during a 3 a.m. press briefing with reporters.

Hayden made those comments while he said his department was working to get control of the city. “We are still hearing gunfire and everything, I don’t know what else to say, this is horrible,” said Hayden.

Four officers were hit by gunfire after protests in St. Louis that started peacefully Monday became violent overnight, with demonstrators smashing windows and stealing items from businesses and fires burning in the downtown area.

The police department tweeted early Tuesday that the officers were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. It was unclear who had fired the shots.

Police Chief John Hayden said two officers were shot in the leg, one in the foot and one in the arm.

The shooting happened in the Olive Street corridor, not far from the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters.

St. Louis police crews on scene in the Olive corridor have been augmented by Missouri State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement assets.