Candidates filing to run for St. Louis City offices today

ST. LOUIS – Today is the first day for candidates to file if they want to run for St. Louis City offices.

Mayor Lyda Krewson announced last week that she will not be seeking reelection.

The candidates expected to file paperwork today to be the next mayor are Alderman Lewis Reed, Treasurer Tishaura Jones, and Alderwoman Cara Spencer. Two more candidates are expected to join the race, entrepreneurs Dana Kelly and Keith Jefferson.

This election will not follow the usual process. Voters just changed the election process in the November 3 election with the passing of Proposition D. All of the candidates will run in a non-partisan-primary held on March 2 where voters can vote for multiple candidates. The top-two finishers will advance to a runoff election in April.

The deadline to file to run for office is January 4.