Canine security program added to Saint Louis Galleria mall

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo – A Vapor Wake Public Safety Canine Detection Program has been implemented at the Saint Louis Galleria mall.

The additional security comes about a month after a deadly shooting occurred at the mall.

The Vapor Wake canines can detect firearms.

“The safety of all visitors and employees of Saint Louis Galleria is important to the Richmond Heights Police Department. We support this innovative detection approach and will continue supporting Saint Louis Galleria’s safety needs to ensure a safe, family-friendly shopping environment,” Chief of Police at the Richmond Heights Police Department, Colonel Gerry Rohr said.