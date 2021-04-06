Cannabis dispensary in The Grove finds remnants of prohibition during construction

ST. LOUIS – SWADE cannabis’ new location in The Grove was possibly once a speakeasy.

The St. Louis-based medical marijuana dispensary will open its third location and its flagship location on April 16.

The new location was once an empty warehouse and during the demolition process, builders found “a hidden whiskey barrel that could be accessed by removing a few bricks to draw the whiskey out,” Cissell Mueller’s Project Administrator Morgan Stearn said. Builders believe this was hidden during the Prohibition era.

“It was exciting to find this piece of history, possibly hidden during the Prohibition era, and to
envision the evolution into a modern dispensary,” Stearn said.

The 7,500 square foot storefront is located on Manchester Avenue.

A local street artist Jayvn Soloman designed the custom mural on the outside of the storefront.

“The Grove location boasts numerous artistic collaborations including a branded luminous ceiling print by Dave Bour at SuperDog Content, custom designed vinyl graphics by Donald J Fedorko at ImprovEyes, a colorful floral wall installation by the SWADE marketing team, interior benches made from reclaimed Douglas fir by local furniture designer, Jermain Todd with Mwanzico and open space for showcasing a rotation of local artists’ work.” Principal at MIN+ Architecture Meg Holmes said. “All of which adds up to a unique, must-see space for reasons beyond just medical marijuana.”

SWADE’s other two stores are designed with “earthy tones and finishes, while the Grove has much more color, light and movement.”

Click here to learn more about SWADE.

