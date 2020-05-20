Cans of Budweiser feature patriotic packaging this summer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser-Busch has a new look for Budweiser. The beer now comes in patriotic colors with a portion of sales going to the Folds of Honor charity. The collectable cans will be available from Memorial Day until July, 4th.

You can get Bud in red, white and blue, camo, and large packs to honor the five branches of the United States Military.

With each large pack sold, Budweiser will donate $1 to Folds of Honor, to fund scholarships for military members and their families (up to $75,000)



