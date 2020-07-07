Breaking News
Cape Girardeau man charged in attack on child dancer captured on Facebook

Authorities are looking for a Missouri man who is accused of punching a 12-year-old street performer in the head in an attack that was captured on Facebook Live and has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

Cedric Charles Moore Jr., 27, of Cape Girardeau was charged Monday with one count each of first-degree child endangerment and second-degree assault. The arrest warrant sets bond at $50,000 cash-only.

Police said in a Facebook post that the Friday night attack in the city’s downtown was “completely unprovoked.”

The post said officers have been to the suspect’s home and other places he frequents but that his friends and family aren’t cooperating.

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, Associated Press

Cedric Charles Moore Jr.

