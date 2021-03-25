Capt. David Dorn receives Citizens Honors Award in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C.– Former St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Captain David Dorn is being honored today in Washington, D.C. He is receiving the 2021 Citizen Honors Award which honors outstanding Americans who have gone about and beyond to perform extraordinary acts of courage and service.

Capt. Dorn, also the former Moline Acres Police Chief, was shot and killed in June of 2020 while working security at a pawn shop. The looters broke in to the shop in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Dorn is receiving the Single Act of Heroism award this year. There are two recipients this year for that category.

In addition to the announcement of the Citizen Honors Honorees, Medal of Honor Recipients will commemorate National Medal of Honor Day with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery at 12:30 pm.

Each year the Congressional Medal of Honor Society conducts a nationwide search to select individuals in four categories and one organization to receive the Citizen Honors Awards.

Here are the other 2021 Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s Citizen Honors Awardees:

Single Act of Heroism – Raina Neeland: (Posthumous) of Bagley, MN, was selected for her courageous act when she rescued three young cousins after they were swept over the Clearwater Dam at Clearwater Lake. She succumbed to the currents.

Young Hero Award- Chris Stone: (Posthumous) of Santa Fe, TX, was selected for his extreme valor when he used his body as a human barricade on May 18, 2018 to keep a school shooter from entering a classroom, saving the lives of many students while losing his own.

Service Act- Aidan Reilly and James Kanoff : from Pacific Palisades, CA, were chosen for their selfless service as they responded to a nationwide crisis during (and because of) a global pandemic to create a grassroots initiative — FarmLink Project – connecting farmers with a surplus product to communities in need.

Youth Service Award- Charlie Austin : from Brunswick, ME, was chosen for his selfless service for donating time and money to help fund and develop The Warrior Program, a virtual training program for Special Olympics Maine (SOME). As Charlie grappled with living with cardiac limitations, he was determined to stay in the world of sports and immersed himself in helping athletes of Special Olympics Maine (SOME).

Community Service Hero Award: The Gary Sinise Foundation (GSF) was selected for their outstanding service to our military, their families and first responders. Now in its 10th year of operation, GSF honors our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need through creation and support of unique programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities.