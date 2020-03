Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A car caught fire after slamming into a Wellston apartment building early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 1:00 a.m. on Ella Avenue near Ridge Avenue. Police say the building sustained some damage from the fire.

There is no word on any injuries or what caused the driver to crash into the building.

