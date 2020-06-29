Car chase ends in Union, Mo., began in Dupo, Ill.

ST. LOUIS – A man is in custody following a 90 minute police chase ending at about 4:45 p.m. Monday.

The chase began shortly after 3:30 p.m. near Dupo, Illinois. The man drove west through St. Louis City, St. Louis County and Franklin County. A woman was in the car with the driver. It is unclear what started the chase.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter started getting footage of the older model Cadillac at Broadway and Washington Avenue, a little north of downtown St. Louis. He then went westbound on 70, then he went to the 170 interbelt where he went north and got back on 270 southbound in the west county area.

The car continued heading west, and was in Eureka, Missouri near Six Flags St. Louis at about 4:30 p.m. The car continued into Union, Missouri at about 4:40 p.m.

At 4:45 p.m. the man’s car engine started smoking. He then drove off the road through a grass patch on the East Central College campus in Union. The car then stopped and the man tried to jump out of the car. Police tackled him right away.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter was over the chase for one hour and nine minutes.