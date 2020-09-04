Fatal car crash in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – Police and EMS are at the scene of a fatal car crash in the 2700 block of Bacon Street.
Police said accident reconstruction has been requested.
FOX 2 will have more information as it becomes available.
by: Staff WriterPosted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS – Police and EMS are at the scene of a fatal car crash in the 2700 block of Bacon Street.
Police said accident reconstruction has been requested.
FOX 2 will have more information as it becomes available.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.