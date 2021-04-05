Car crashes after shooting kills two people in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS– Two people are dead following a shooting police believe happened at Northcrest Lane and Goodfellow in north St. Louis.
One victim’s vehicle crashed into a pole at a nearby intersection, the other was found in a house in nearby Jennings.
Police say around 2:15 P.M., officers received a call for an accident with injuries and a call for a shooting at Goodfellow and McLaran.
When police arrived, they found a person inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The vehicle had also struck a pole at the intersection. The victim was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Police say a second victim was located dead from gunshot wounds inside a home on 1800 Coleridge in Jennings.