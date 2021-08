ST. LOUIS – A driver crashed into a house in north St. Louis Thursday night.

The car ended up in the bedroom of the house on McLaran Avenue at Newby Street at about 11 p.m.

The homeowner was sound asleep at the time. She had no idea the crash happened, until a neighbor knocked on the door.

No one was injured.

Car VS House 1200 block of Mclaran Ave St Louis Missouri. pic.twitter.com/LNRna6jwXr — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) August 13, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.