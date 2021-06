ST. LOUIS – A car crashed into a building in the 2800 block of Locust Street at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A Dodge Charger was drifting when it lost control and hit the front of Coltrane Systems building.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

Car vs building Coltrane Systems 2800 block of Locust —I was the told the driver of the car was drifting lost control and hit the building. pic.twitter.com/Fz1wtbbu0z — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 16, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.