ST. LOUIS – A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a building near downtown St. Louis Monday morning.

According to police, the car was driving on North Broadway just after 4:00 a.m. when it crossed into the opposite lanes and hit a street light.

The car then crashed into a nearby building.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

