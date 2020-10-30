Car crashes into Circle K, driver flees

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill- Police are investigating a hit-and-run where a driver crashed into the Circle K on Lincoln Trail in Fairview Heights.

There is no major structural damage to the building.

The suspect fled the scene.

